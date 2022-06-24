Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India is likely to miss its tur procurement target for the year ending in September, under the price stabilisation fund scheme, an official with the agency said. India received 4.7 mm rainfall, 33% below the normal weighted average of 7.0 mm, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has asked the government to do away with the Tariff Rate Quota allocation for crude sunflower oil and crude soyoil, saying that the fall in prices of these oilseeds in the international market has made the situation disastrous for domestic farmers. Karnataka has marginally raised the acreage target of 2022 kharif crops to 8.3 mln ha. In the 2021 season, it was around 8.1 mln ha, according to data shared by a senior state farm official.

