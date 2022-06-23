 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

Moneycontrol.com
Jun 23, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

According to Geojit , India received 8.1 mm rainfall in the week ended yesterday, 19% above the normal of 6.8 mm for the period, data released by the India Meteorological Department showed.

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 8.1 mm rainfall in the week ended yesterday, 19% above the normal of 6.8 mm for the period, data released by the India Meteorological Department showed. India has received 105.8 mm rainfall since Jun 1, which is adequate. Even before members of the Monetary Policy Committee convened on Jun 6, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a television interview, had termed a rate hike as a "no-brainer". Minutes of the latest policy meeting show that the same cannot be said about the subsequent rate decision, as members of the rate-setting panel believe that the economic recovery still needs to be nurtured.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jun 23, 2022 08:56 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.