English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , India received 8.1 mm rainfall in the week ended yesterday, 19% above the normal of 6.8 mm for the period, data released by the India Meteorological Department showed.

    June 23, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    India received 8.1 mm rainfall in the week ended yesterday, 19% above the normal of 6.8 mm for the period, data released by the India Meteorological Department showed. India has received 105.8 mm rainfall since Jun 1, which is adequate. Even before members of the Monetary Policy Committee convened on Jun 6, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a television interview, had termed a rate hike as a "no-brainer". Minutes of the latest policy meeting show that the same cannot be said about the subsequent rate decision, as members of the rate-setting panel believe that the economic recovery still needs to be nurtured.

    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 08:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.