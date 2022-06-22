English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , ABFRL has approved a Rs22bn capital raise from GIC Singapore through a mix of fresh equity (Rs3bn) and convertible warrants (Rs19bn) at Rs289/share.

    June 22, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    ABFRL has approved a Rs22bn capital raise from GIC Singapore through a mix of fresh equity (Rs3bn) and convertible warrants (Rs19bn) at Rs289/share. GIC will pay Rs7.7bn for fresh equity + a premium for warrant subscription now (~25%), followed by Rs14.3bn within the next 18 months. After the investment, ABFRL will see a 7.5% equity dilution. With this raise, ABFRL has strengthened its balance sheet for the medium term and expects to beat its earlier stated target of Rs210bn top-line by FY26 (~15% FY20-26E CAGR). A majority of the funds would go toward ramping up Pantaloons/Ethnic/Innerwear. Q4 EBITDA was 35-70% ahead of estimates, led by strong traction in Lifestyle (rev/sqft up ~15% vs. pre-covid). Pantaloons recovery was slower at 90%. It expects ~400/80/70 store additions in Lifestyle/Pantaloons/Ethnic after modest additions in FY22 due to challenges. We largely maintain FY24 estimates. The FY26E top-line target is factored in, but we remain conservative on margins by ~150bps. Retain Buy with TP of Rs360 (Rs400 earlier) on 26x Jun’24 pre-IndAS EBITDA (28x earlier). Multiple cut is led by 50bps higher WACC.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 22, 2022 09:04 am
