Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The area under cotton in northern parts of India, mainly in key producers Haryana and Punjab, is expected to decline in the 2022-23(Jul-Jun) season, according to back-of-the -envelope calculation based on government data from state farm departments. India is set to produce a record quantum of sugar this season, but the industry is assured prices will not be hit. The government is not considering a ban on export of wheat products in the immediate future because of their perishable nature, a senior government official told Informist. However, if there is a further surge in export of such products which impacts domestic availability and prices, then the issue can be revisited, the official said.

