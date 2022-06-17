Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's natural rubber production fell 20% on month to 22,498 tn in April, the Statistics Department Malaysia said in a release. In March, the country had produced 28,106 tn of natural rubber. Major edible oil companies have reduced prices of sunflower and refined soybean oil by 10-20 rupees a litre, Solvent Extractors' Association of India Executive Director B.V. Mehta said. The southwest monsoon today further advanced into more parts of Gujarat, the entire Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Telengana, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Vidarbha, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, and most parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said. India's exports of oilmeals rose 12% on year to 255,453 tn in May, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. During the first two months of the financial year that began on Apr 1, exports of oilmeals rose 11% on year to 589,425 tn. India received 9.0 mm rainfall, 50% above the normal weighted average of 6.0 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The country has received 51.3 mm rainfall since Jun 1, 25% below the normal level of 68.1 mm for the period. Water level in 143 key reservoirs across the country was 51.05 bcm as of today, 29% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. Water level in these reservoirs is 5% higher than a year ago and 33% more than the 10- year average.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More