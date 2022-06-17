English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Malaysia's natural rubber production fell 20% on month to 22,498 tn in April, the Statistics Department Malaysia said in a release.

    June 17, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Malaysia's natural rubber production fell 20% on month to 22,498 tn in April, the Statistics Department Malaysia said in a release. In March, the country had produced 28,106 tn of natural rubber. Major edible oil companies have reduced prices of sunflower and refined soybean oil by 10-20 rupees a litre, Solvent Extractors' Association of India Executive Director B.V. Mehta said. The southwest monsoon today further advanced into more parts of Gujarat, the entire Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Telengana, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Vidarbha, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, and most parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said. India's exports of oilmeals rose 12% on year to 255,453 tn in May, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. During the first two months of the financial year that began on Apr 1, exports of oilmeals rose 11% on year to 589,425 tn. India received 9.0 mm rainfall, 50% above the normal weighted average of 6.0 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The country has received 51.3 mm rainfall since Jun 1, 25% below the normal level of 68.1 mm for the period. Water level in 143 key reservoirs across the country was 51.05 bcm as of today, 29% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. Water level in these reservoirs is 5% higher than a year ago and 33% more than the 10- year average.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 09:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.