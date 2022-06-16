Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The US Federal Open Market Committee raised the federal funds rate target range by 75 basis points to 1.50-1.75%, in line with the market's expectation, and said it would hike rates aggressively in the rest of the calendar year. The government has raised the base import price of most edible oils by $23-$24 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. However, prices have been slashed for crude palm oil and crude soyoil. India's pepper imports from Vietnam declined 35% on month to 1,745 tn in May, a trade source with the Vietnam Pepper Association told Informist. The food ministry today sought suggestions from the sugar industry for the next season's export policy, a senior government official said. The government is likely to allow some amount of raw sugar to be exported in the ongoing season, two senior government officials said • India received 6.7 mm rainfall today, 11% above the long-period average of 6.0 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has reduced the solvency margin requirement for general insurers doing crop insurance business.

For all commodities report, click here

