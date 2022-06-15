Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Indonesia on Tuesday issued regulations backing recently announced changes on a palm oil export tax policy, including cutting the maximum levy rate to accelerate shipments that have been slow to rebound after the ending of an export ban. But the levy rate will be raised in August, according to the finance ministry regulations, sparking concerns from an industry group. Farmers have sown crops across 7.96 mln ha, down 9% from a year ago, in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, data from the farm ministry showed. Even as sowing is lagging currently, it is likely to pick up over the coming weeks as monsoon progresses across the country, a senior farm ministry official told Informist. India's vegetable oil imports in May fell 15% on year to 1.1 mln tn, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. India received 4.1 mm rainfall, 28% below the long-period average of 5.7 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has kept its forecast for growth in global oil demand in 2022 unchanged from the previous month. However, the cartel has scaled down its projections for demand growth in the second quarter of this year due to lockdowns in China.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More