English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Indonesia on Tuesday issued regulations backing recently announced changes on a palm oil export tax policy, including cutting the maximum levy rate to accelerate shipments that have been slow to rebound after the ending of an export ban.

    June 15, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Indonesia on Tuesday issued regulations backing recently announced changes on a palm oil export tax policy, including cutting the maximum levy rate to accelerate shipments that have been slow to rebound after the ending of an export ban. But the levy rate will be raised in August, according to the finance ministry regulations, sparking concerns from an industry group. Farmers have sown crops across 7.96 mln ha, down 9% from a year ago, in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, data from the farm ministry showed. Even as sowing is lagging currently, it is likely to pick up over the coming weeks as monsoon progresses across the country, a senior farm ministry official told Informist. India's vegetable oil imports in May fell 15% on year to 1.1 mln tn, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. India received 4.1 mm rainfall, 28% below the long-period average of 5.7 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has kept its forecast for growth in global oil demand in 2022 unchanged from the previous month. However, the cartel has scaled down its projections for demand growth in the second quarter of this year due to lockdowns in China.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 09:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.