Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Barley prices in Jaipur are unlikely to fall sharply as concerns over supply, amid demand from malt makers, are seen limiting the fall in prices of the coarse grain. However, restricted demand from domestic stockists is likely to cap the rise prices. The southwest monsoon today advanced to parts of Gujarat in the west and Bihar in the east, the India Meteorological Department said. Sugar production by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell 12.7% on year to 2.3 mln tn during May 16-30, UNICA, the country's sugarcane industry association, said in a report. The output was 2.6 mln tn a year ago. The chilli market in Guntur resumed operations after a month-long break, said Venkateshwara Reddy, secretary at the Guntur Agricultural Produce Market Committee. The US Department of Agriculture in its June report has projected global oilseed output for 2022-23 (May-Apr) to fall marginally to 646.8 mln tn from 647.2 mln tn estimated the previous month. The US Department of Agriculture has raised its estimate for global cotton production to 121.3 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) for 2022-23 (Aug-Jul), from 121.1 mln bales projected a month ago. The area under cotton across the country in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) season was over 1.3 mln ha as of Thursday, down 30% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

