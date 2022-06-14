English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:OneScore in association with Moneycontrol is hosting a Masterclass and talking about, “How Can the Young Recover from Bad Debt?” on 14-Jun, 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Barley prices in Jaipur are unlikely to fall sharply as concerns over supply, amid demand from malt makers, are seen limiting the fall in prices of the coarse grain.

    June 14, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Barley prices in Jaipur are unlikely to fall sharply as concerns over supply, amid demand from malt makers, are seen limiting the fall in prices of the coarse grain. However, restricted demand from domestic stockists is likely to cap the rise prices. The southwest monsoon today advanced to parts of Gujarat in the west and Bihar in the east, the India Meteorological Department said. Sugar production by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell 12.7% on year to 2.3 mln tn during May 16-30, UNICA, the country's sugarcane industry association, said in a report. The output was 2.6 mln tn a year ago. The chilli market in Guntur resumed operations after a month-long break, said Venkateshwara Reddy, secretary at the Guntur Agricultural Produce Market Committee. The US Department of Agriculture in its June report has projected global oilseed output for 2022-23 (May-Apr) to fall marginally to 646.8 mln tn from 647.2 mln tn estimated the previous month. The US Department of Agriculture has raised its estimate for global cotton production to 121.3 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) for 2022-23 (Aug-Jul), from 121.1 mln bales projected a month ago. The area under cotton across the country in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) season was over 1.3 mln ha as of Thursday, down 30% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 09:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.