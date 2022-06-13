English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Malaysia's crude palm oil output declined marginally on month to 1.5 mln tn in May, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

    June 13, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Malaysia's crude palm oil output declined marginally on month to 1.5 mln tn in May, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. Exports of palm oil in May rose 26.7% on month to 1.4 mln tn, while outbound shipments of biodiesel rose sharply by 98% on month to 46,345 tn. The total palm oil stocks in the country were down 7.4% on month to 1.5 mln tn as of May 31. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has revised upwards its production estimate for masur in 2022-23 (Aug-Jul) to 2.55 mln tn, 2% higher than last month's forecast, due to a likely increase in sowing area, it said in a report for April. Globally, prices of coffee slipped 2.4% month-on-month to 193.71 cents per pound in May, according to the International Coffee Organization's composite indicator of prices. The Indian Sugar Mills Association has written to the food ministry seeking approval to export 8 mln tn of sugar under open general licence in the season starting October, an official with the association said.


    For all commodities report, click here

    first published: Jun 13, 2022 11:17 am
