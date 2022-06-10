English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , India received 2.7 mm rainfall, 33% below the long-period average of 4.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department.

    June 10, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    India received 2.7 mm rainfall, 33% below the long-period average of 4.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The government has so far purchased 96.4% of its total wheat procurement target for the ongoing 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, according to an official release. Mills have purchased sugarcane worth over 1.12 trln rupees, a record high, in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) so far, food ministry said in a tweet. Water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was 52.81 bcm as of today, 30% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. Water level in these reservoirs is 7% higher than a year ago and 33% more than the 10- year average. Andhra Pradesh has raised the acreage target for cotton, tur and groundnut, and lowered the target for maize, paddy and chilli for the 2022 kharif season, according to data shared by a senior state farm official.


    first published: Jun 10, 2022 10:34 am
