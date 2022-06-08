Geojit's report on Agri Picks
The Food Corp of India plans to switch to bio-pesticides or plant-based extracts to preserve food grains, government officials told Informist. India received 1.4 mm rainfall, 65% below the long-period average of 4.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. All the four homogeneous regions-- northwest India, east and northeast India, central India, and south peninsula--received below normal showers, the department said. South peninsula got 29% below normal rainfall at 3.7 mm, east and northeast India received 54% below normal rainfall at 4.4 mm, while northwest India and central India did not get showers. The government's expenditure on major subsidies fell 36.9% to 4.46 trln rupees in 2021- 22 (Apr-Mar), primarily on account of 46.6% contraction in food subsidy. The Centre's total outlay on food subsidy fell sharply in 2021-22 as it had cleared outstanding dues of Food Corp of India to National Small Savings Fund in March 2021. The Budget for 2022-23 has pegged total expenditure on major subsidies at 3.18 trln rupees, down 28.7% from 2021-22. However, in view of high global fertiliser prices, the Centre's expenditure on major subsidies is likely to rise by over 1 trln rupees. In May, a senior finance ministry official had told Informist that the government's fertiliser subsidy bill is expected to rise to 2.50 trln rupees in 2022-23. The World Bank cut its forecast on India's GDP growth in the current financial year started April to 7.5% from 8.7% earlier, on the back of rising inflation and global supply disruptions.
