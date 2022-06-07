Geojit's report on Agri Picks
India received 3.6 mm rainfall, 12% below the long-period average of 4.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, the east and northeastern, and south peninsula regions received above-normal rainfall. India has met the target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol five months ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, calling it a major accomplishment. Ethanol blending levels in petrol were just 1.5% in 2013-14 and 5% in 2019-20. So far in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, farmers have sown paddy across 214,500 ha as of Thursday, as against 173,500 ha in the same period a year ago. The area under sugarcane across the country was at 4.67 mln ha as of Thursday, up 1.9% on year, according to the farm ministry's latest report on sowing for 2022-23 (JulJun). Farmers across India have sown cotton over 1.1 mln ha as of Thursday in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) season, down nearly 18% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry shows. In the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, farmers have sown sunflower across 22,800 ha as of Thursday, compared with 18,900 ha in the same period a year ago. So far, sunflower acreage in Jammu and Kashmir is unchanged from a year ago, but it has risen in Karnataka to 22,400 ha from 18,500 ha in the previous year.
