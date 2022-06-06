English
    June 06, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India rose to $329.3 per tn in May from $326 per tn in April, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said in its monthly report. On an annual basis, the price fell 11.1%. The southwest monsoon has covered the entire northeast India, and remaining parts of northeast and east central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said in a release. Water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was 175.96 bcm as of today, 68.25% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. Farmers have sown crops across 6.9 mln ha, down 1.4% from a year ago, in the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far. The food ministry has issued release orders for export of 1 mln tn sugar so far in June, two government officials told Informist. India's soymeal exports in May fell 13% on year to 40,000 tn, the Soybean Processors Association of India said. For Oct-May, soymeal exports plunged to 550,000 tn from 1.79 mln tn in the year-ago period.


    first published: Jun 6, 2022 10:28 am
