Geojit's report on Agri Picks

In a note to the Union Cabinet, the food ministry has recommended a hike of 15 rupees per 100 kg in the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane for the next crop year starting October, two senior government officials said. Global cotton production for 2022-23 (Aug-Jul) is seen at 26.13 mln tn, around 1% higher compared to ongoing season, the International Cotton Advisory Committee has said in a report. The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, launched an index on prices of agricultural land in India. The index has been launched in collaboration with SFarmsIndia, a private land marketplace. A persistent supply crunch in the market, amid rising demand from domestic consumers, has pushed prices of tomatoes through the roof, which is squeezing pockets of consumers. Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of northeast and east central Bay of Bengal and most parts of Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland, the India Meteorological Department said.

