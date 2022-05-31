English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , India's cotton acreage in 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) is expected to rise 9% on year to 13.2 mln ha, as per the median of the estimates of 10 prominent players in the cotton value chain polled by Informist.

    May 31, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    India's cotton acreage in 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) is expected to rise 9% on year to 13.2 mln ha, as per the median of the estimates of 10 prominent players in the cotton value chain polled by Informist. The Centre has procured 18.5 mln tn of wheat under the minimum support price in the ongoing 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season as of Sunday, according to an official release. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon to remaining parts of Kerala in three to four days, the India Meteorological Department said. Stakeholders in the textile industry have urged the government to extend duty-free cotton imports till Dec 31 to boost textile exports and help address the dearth of raw material in the market. Regional authorities will conduct physical verification of all letter of credits for wheat exporters, whether already approved or in the process, with the assistance of a professional agency if necessary, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 31, 2022 10:18 am
