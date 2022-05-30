Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Prices of natural rubber fell for a second straight day in the key markets of Kerala today due to weak demand from domestic stockists after prices rose to an over oneweek high on Wednesday. Poor demand from tyre makers further weighed on rubber prices, market participants said. Conditions are favourable for southwest monsoon to hit Kerala in the next two-three days, the India Meteorological Department said . Tea exports from Sri Lanka increased 12.3% on year to 18.30 mln kg in April, according to a data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. This year, farmers in the country have sown summer crops across 7.64 mln ha, up 5.1% on year, data from the farm ministry showed.

