    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    May 27, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southwest Arabian Sea and more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, and south Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said. Water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was 56.398 bcm as of today, 32% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. Water level in these reservoirs is 8% higher than a year ago and 36% more than the 10- year average. India's retail inflation based on CPI for Agricultural Labourers continued its upper trajectory for a sixth straight month and surged to an 18-month high of 6.44% in April from 6.09% a month ago.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



