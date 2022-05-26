English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Availability of sugar stocks in the country during Oct-Nov is important as it is the peak festival season, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said.

    May 26, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Availability of sugar stocks in the country during Oct-Nov is important as it is the peak festival season, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said . The government decided to allow imports of crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil at nil duty to ensure major exporters of these commodities are informed of India's requirement beforehand and are well-equipped to avoid any supply shortage, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. The government has restricted exports of sugar in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) at 10 mln tn, effective Jun 1, to ensure domestic availability and maintain price stability in the local markets, the commerce ministry said in a notification. The recently imposed 10-mln-tn cap on export of sugar for the current season ending September is unlikely to materially impact revenues of sugar mills in India, officials at sugar companies and trading houses said. The Centre has increased the commission paid to states and Union territories for handling and transporting foodgrain under the National Food Security Act, 2013, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a release.


    first published: May 26, 2022 09:01 am
