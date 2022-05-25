English
    Stocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The government has allowed import of 2 mln tn of crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil per year each at nil duty under the tariff rate quota, the finance ministry said in a release.

    May 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The government has allowed import of 2 mln tn of crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil per year each at nil duty under the tariff rate quota, the finance ministry said in a release. Imports made against the tariff rate quota will be effective from Wednesday till Mar 31, 2024. The government has a 1.77-mln-tn stock of certified seeds available for the 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, 10.9% higher than the annual requirement of 1.61 mln tn, a senior government official told Informist. The commerce ministry is likely to notify the limit on sugar exports either today or on Wednesday, a senior government official. Britannia Industries Ltd does not see any dearth of wheat in the country, a senior company official with the foods major told Informist, adding that the government's recent move to ban wheat exports seems to be guided by a spurt in international prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rather than concerns over domestic stock. MCX Clearing Corp, a subsidiary of MCX, has cancelled the warehouse accreditation of Origo Commodities India in Rajkot, Gujarat, for storing and delivery of cotton bales, according to a circular from the exchange. The situation at the Kandla port in Gujarat has improved as most shipments of wheat, which were stranded at the port since the government imposed curbs on exports of the grain on May 13, have been allowed to depart to their respective destinations, sources said.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 25, 2022 09:05 am
