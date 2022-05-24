English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The government's surprise ban on wheat exports amid rising inflation and food security concerns has left 2 mln tn of the staple grain stranded at major Indian ports as of May 16, trade sources told Informist.

    May 24, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The government's surprise ban on wheat exports amid rising inflation and food security concerns has left 2 mln tn of the staple grain stranded at major Indian ports as of May 16, trade sources told Informist. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has raised concerns over the delay in berthing for vegetable oil vessels at major ports with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, citing that the delay has disturbed smooth supply chain functioning. International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has termed India's annual CPI inflation, which rose to a near eight-year high of 7.79% in April, a matter of concern.

    For all commodities report, click here

    first published: May 24, 2022 09:05 am
