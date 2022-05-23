Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Acreage under tur across the country is expected to shrink by 11-15% to 4.3-4.5 mln ha in 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) due to fall in prices of the pulse below its minimum support price and rise in prices of other crops like soybean and cotton. India's castor seed production estimate for 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) has been revised down to 1.69 mln tn from 1.75 mln tn estimated in April, according to a survey conducted by the Solvent Extractors' Association through a private agency. The government will purchase an additional 136,225 tn chana in Gujarat, a government official said. Production of sugar in India in 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) is seen almost unchanged at 35.5 mln tn, a senior government official said. Acreage under sugarcane in Maharashtra in 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) season is likely to top 1.4 mln ha on forecast of normal southwest monsoon this year, said Shekhar Gaikwad, the state's sugarcane commissioner. Acreage under sugarcane in Maharashtra in 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) season is likely to top 1.4 mln ha on forecast of normal southwest monsoon this year, said Shekhar Gaikwad, the state's sugarcane commissioner.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





