English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Acreage under tur across the country is expected to shrink by 11-15% to 4.3-4.5 mln ha in 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) due to fall in prices of the pulse below its minimum support price and rise in prices of other crops like soybean and cotton.

    May 23, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Acreage under tur across the country is expected to shrink by 11-15% to 4.3-4.5 mln ha in 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) due to fall in prices of the pulse below its minimum support price and rise in prices of other crops like soybean and cotton. India's castor seed production estimate for 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) has been revised down to 1.69 mln tn from 1.75 mln tn estimated in April, according to a survey conducted by the Solvent Extractors' Association through a private agency. The government will purchase an additional 136,225 tn chana in Gujarat, a government official said. Production of sugar in India in 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) is seen almost unchanged at 35.5 mln tn, a senior government official said. Acreage under sugarcane in Maharashtra in 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) season is likely to top 1.4 mln ha on forecast of normal southwest monsoon this year, said Shekhar Gaikwad, the state's sugarcane commissioner. Acreage under sugarcane in Maharashtra in 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) season is likely to top 1.4 mln ha on forecast of normal southwest monsoon this year, said Shekhar Gaikwad, the state's sugarcane commissioner.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: May 23, 2022 08:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.