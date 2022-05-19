English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The southwest monsoon advanced over some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands and more parts of east-central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said.

    May 19, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The southwest monsoon advanced over some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands and more parts of east-central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said. With cotton and yarn prices on the rise, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today appealed to the spinning and trading community to export only surplus cotton and yarn, a release said. India's oilmeal exports rose 10% on year to 333,972 tn in April, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India . Production of most crops in Karnataka is seen lower in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season as heavy rainfall and floods in some districts last year have impacted yields, a senior state government official told Informist.


    For all commodities report, click here

    first published: May 19, 2022 09:22 am
