At a time when India was making its presence felt in the international wheat market, back-to-back policy decisions last week now seem to point at anxiousness among policymakers of the country, the world's second-largest producer of the staple food grain. The Indian government has allowed export of 61,500 tn of wheat from Kandla to Egypt following a request from the African country's government. The wheat consignment was already being loaded at Kandla Port when India banned wheat exports late Friday. The southwest monsoon may advance to some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

