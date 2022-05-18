English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , At a time when India was making its presence felt in the international wheat market, back-to-back policy decisions last week now seem to point at anxiousness among policymakers of the country, the world's second-largest producer of the staple food grain.

    May 18, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    At a time when India was making its presence felt in the international wheat market, back-to-back policy decisions last week now seem to point at anxiousness among policymakers of the country, the world's second-largest producer of the staple food grain. The Indian government has allowed export of 61,500 tn of wheat from Kandla to Egypt following a request from the African country's government. The wheat consignment was already being loaded at Kandla Port when India banned wheat exports late Friday. The southwest monsoon may advance to some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.