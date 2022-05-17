English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Southwest monsoon current has advanced over some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, covered most of Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with Andaman Sea and also some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal today, the India Meteorological Department said in a release.

    May 17, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Southwest monsoon current has advanced over some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, covered most of Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with Andaman Sea and also some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal today, the India Meteorological Department said in a release. The government has raised the base import price of edible oils by $48-$77 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. Global production of natural rubber rose 13.6% on year to 941,000 tn in April, and demand is estimated to have increased 0.3% to 1.21 mln tn, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said in a monthly report.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 17, 2022 09:15 am
