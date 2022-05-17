Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Southwest monsoon current has advanced over some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, covered most of Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with Andaman Sea and also some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal today, the India Meteorological Department said in a release. The government has raised the base import price of edible oils by $48-$77 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. Global production of natural rubber rose 13.6% on year to 941,000 tn in April, and demand is estimated to have increased 0.3% to 1.21 mln tn, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said in a monthly report.

