Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on May 27, five days earlier than the usual Jun 1 timeline, the India Meteorological Department said . The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala May 26, six days earlier than usual, private weather forecaster Skymet said today. Usually, it reaches the coastal state by Jun 1. India's vegetable oil imports in April fell nearly 13% on year to 911,846 tn, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. The US Department of Agriculture has estimated global wheat consumption in 2022-23 at 787.52 mln tn, against 791.1 mln tn the previous year. The US Department of Agriculture in its May report has projected global oilseed output for 2022-23 (May-Apr) to rise 8.4% to 647.2 mln tn from 596.9 mln tn recorded last year. The government has extended the period for procurement of wheat till May 31, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet today. Procurement of the food grain typically ends mid-May. The government had to restrict the export of wheat as domestic prices have risen by over 19% on year because of unregulated exports, even though there was no dramatic fall in output, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said in a press conference. India's pulses imports rose 12.5% on year to 2.7 mln tn in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), Delhibased commodity market research company IGrain India said in a report. In 2020-21, pulses imports were at 2.4 mln tn, the report said.

