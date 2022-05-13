Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices has recommended repeal of the cane area reservation and minimum distance criteria so that farmers can choose the mill they want to sell their produce to, two senior government officials told Informist. Water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was 58.759 bcm as of today, 33% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The government will send trade delegations to nine countries to explore the possibility of increasing wheat exports from India, according to an official release. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has trimmed its forecast for growth in global oil demand in 2022 for the second consecutive month, citing geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe and renewed COVID-19 restrictions in China. The southwest monsoon is likely to advance to south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said . Geopolitical tensions and the consequent rise in commodity prices will keep inflation in India elevated in the current financial year started April. These elevated levels, however, may not be sustained as the recovery in demand is only gradual, the finance ministry said. he agriculture ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Development Programme to benefit small farmers under crop insurance plan, according to an official release.

