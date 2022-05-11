Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Securities and Exchange Board of India withdrew the permanent recognition granted to the Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd as an exchange due to non-compliance to several guidelines and regulations. If Indonesia doesn't lift the ban on export of crude palm oil by May-end, situation will turn ugly as enough supply from other nations may not be available, according to B.V. Mehta, executive director of Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The cabinet secretary on Monday discussed with secretaries of key ministries a proposal to increase the price of ethanol made from damaged food grains, two government sources told Informist.

