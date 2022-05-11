English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The Securities and Exchange Board of India withdrew the permanent recognition granted to the Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd as an exchange due to non-compliance to several guidelines and regulations.

    May 11, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Securities and Exchange Board of India withdrew the permanent recognition granted to the Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd as an exchange due to non-compliance to several guidelines and regulations. If Indonesia doesn't lift the ban on export of crude palm oil by May-end, situation will turn ugly as enough supply from other nations may not be available, according to B.V. Mehta, executive director of Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The cabinet secretary on Monday discussed with secretaries of key ministries a proposal to increase the price of ethanol made from damaged food grains, two government sources told Informist.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 11, 2022 09:01 am
