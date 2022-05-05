Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's sugar exports are seen at a record high of 9.5-10.0 mln tn in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep), Subbodh Singh, joint secretary - sugar, said at a press conference today. In 2020-21, the country exported 7.0 mln tn of the sweetener. India currently has edible oil stocks that will last for the next 40 days, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said at an event . The International Cotton Advisory Committee has raised its estimate for global cotton prices for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 2 cents per pound from the previous month's projection to 115 cents per pound. The government has revised the allocation of foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. While allocation of rice has been increased, that of wheat has been reduced, said Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey. Malaysia can partly fill in for Indonesia to meet the global demand for crude palm oil in the wake of the latter's recent ban on the export of the key commodity, Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir, director-general of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, told Informist.

For all commodities report, click here

