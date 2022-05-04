Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government is keeping a close eye on the prices of edible oils amid the ban imposed by Indonesia on exports of crude palm oil and refined, bleached, and deodorised palm oil. The UK-based Cotton Outlook has revised upward its estimate for global cotton production in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 15,000 tn to 25.54 mln tn, the agency said in a report. The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills at 2.25 mln tn in May, up from 2.20 mln tn set for April, according to a notification. The Centre procured 16.2 mln tn wheat as of Sunday at a minimum support price of 2,015 rupees per 100 kg in the ongoing 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, according to an official release. Turkey bought 210,000 tn of wheat on Friday, the country's state grain board said. Turkey had floated a tender seeking supplies of the staple grain from local warehouses, trade sources said. The lowest price offered was $409.00 a tn for 12.5% protein wheat by trading house Uyanikerler. Adani Wilmar Ltd has acquired the 'Kohinoor' basmati rice brand portfolio in India from Mccormick Switzerland GMSH, the Indian company said in an exchange filing. India's merchandise trade deficit rose 31.2% on year to $20.07 bln in April as elevated oil prices pushed up imports, according to preliminary data released by the commerce and industry ministry . Tea exports from Sri Lanka fell 10.2% on year to 23.17 mln kg in March, according to a data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More