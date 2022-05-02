Geojit's report on Agri Picks
Indian traders have exported over 2 mln tn of wheat since Apr 4, cashing in on the void created by the Russia-Ukraine war, trade sources said. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 127,000 tn of sugar during Apr 1-15, UNICA, the country's sugarcane industry association, said in a report. This was down 80% from 633,000 tn a year ago. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 127,000 tn of sugar during Apr 1-15, UNICA, the country's sugarcane industry association, said in a report. This was down 80% from 633,000 tn a year ago.
