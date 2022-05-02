English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,Indian traders have exported over 2 mln tn of wheat since Apr 4, cashing in on the void created by the Russia-Ukraine war, trade sources said.

    May 02, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Indian traders have exported over 2 mln tn of wheat since Apr 4, cashing in on the void created by the Russia-Ukraine war, trade sources said. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 127,000 tn of sugar during Apr 1-15, UNICA, the country's sugarcane industry association, said in a report. This was down 80% from 633,000 tn a year ago. Mills in Brazil's centre-south region produced 127,000 tn of sugar during Apr 1-15, UNICA, the country's sugarcane industry association, said in a report. This was down 80% from 633,000 tn a year ago.


    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: May 2, 2022 10:01 am
