English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,Indonesia's clarification that it has banned export of only refined cooking oils, and not crude palm oil, has come as a major relief for top buyers, including India.

    April 27, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Indonesia's clarification that it has banned export of only refined cooking oils, and not crude palm oil, has come as a major relief for top buyers, including India. The ban will come into effect from Thursday. The government is likely to give private companies subsidy on sale of hybrid sunflower seeds in a bid to increase acreage and output of the oilseed, a senior government official told Informist. The global GDP growth is expected to slow down to 3.2% in 2022 from 5.8% in the previous year on account of supply disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID-19 cases, S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a report.


    For all commodities report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 09:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.