    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,The Solvent Extractors' Association will seek a cut in import duty on canola oil to 5.5% from the current 38.5% since the already elevated prices of edible oils are set to further surge in the wake of Indonesia's ban on crude palm oil exports.

    April 26, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Solvent Extractors' Association will seek a cut in import duty on canola oil to 5.5% from the current 38.5% since the already elevated prices of edible oils are set to further surge in the wake of Indonesia's ban on crude palm oil exports. The Centre has procured 13.6 mln tn of wheat under the minimum support price in the ongoing 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season as of Sunday, according to an official release. The export of spices from India during Apr-Dec declined 7.5% on year to 1.2 mln tn, according to data from the Spices Board India. In terms of value, exports rose marginally to 230.7 bln rupees.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 26, 2022 09:31 am
