Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Solvent Extractors' Association today urged the government to increase the duty difference between crude palm oil and refined palmolein or palm oil to 15.5% from 7.5% in order to support domestic refiners. The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service expects India's 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) sugar production to fall 3% on-year to 33.8 mln tn. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander till May 13, the bourse said in a release. The imposition of the margin was scheduled to end on May 12. Water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was 68.739 bcm as of today, 39% of the total storage capacity, according to a data from the Central Water Commission.

