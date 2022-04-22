English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,The Solvent Extractors' Association today urged the government to increase the duty difference between crude palm oil and refined palmolein or palm oil to 15.5% from 7.5% in order to support domestic refiners.

    April 22, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Solvent Extractors' Association today urged the government to increase the duty difference between crude palm oil and refined palmolein or palm oil to 15.5% from 7.5% in order to support domestic refiners. The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service expects India's 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) sugar production to fall 3% on-year to 33.8 mln tn. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander till May 13, the bourse said in a release. The imposition of the margin was scheduled to end on May 12. Water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was 68.739 bcm as of today, 39% of the total storage capacity, according to a data from the Central Water Commission.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 09:40 am
