Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Procurement of chana across all key producing states has picked up pace, and the government has so far purchased 752,963 tn of the pulse, an official said. India's non-basmati rice exports during 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rose 27.1% on year to $6.1 bln, the Centre said in an official release .

