    Procurement of chana across all key producing states has picked up pace, and the government has so far purchased 752,963 tn of the pulse, an official said.

    April 21, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

    Procurement of chana across all key producing states has picked up pace, and the government has so far purchased 752,963 tn of the pulse, an official said. India's non-basmati rice exports during 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rose 27.1% on year to $6.1 bln, the Centre said in an official release .


    first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:58 am
