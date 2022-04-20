Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Bangladesh's cotton imports are expected to rise 2.2% on year to 8.9 mln bales (1 bale = 218 kg) in 2022-23 (Aug-Jul), the US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service said in a report. This is due to rising demand for yarn and fabric by the country's ready-made garment industry. A record high production notwithstanding, prices of sugar are expected to remain firm in the medium term because of a rise in exports and low closing stocks, CARE Ratings said in a report. India's oilmeal exports fell 25% on year to 242,043 tn in March, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. For 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), exports of oilmeal were down 36% on year at 2.4 mln tn. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander till May 11 from May 9, the bourse said in a release. India's sugar production in the current season 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) is expected to be 13% higher on year at about 35 mln tn as per the government's revised estimates, a release from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said. The government has set a target to produce a record 328 mln tn of food grain in 2022- 23, officials from the farm ministry said at the National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign 2022-23. The International Monetary Fund today cut its forecast on global GDP growth in 2022 by 80 basis points to 3.6% due to the economic fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. uts FY23 India GDP growth forecast to 8.2% from 9.0% earlier.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More