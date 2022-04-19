Geojit's report on Agri Picks

As of Sunday, the Centre has procured 6.92 mln tn of wheat in the ongoing 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, according to an official release. Production of natural rubber in Malaysia fell 39% on month to 29,920 tn in February, the Statistics Department Malaysia said in a release. The production in January was at 49,087 tn in January. Mills in India produced 32.99 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1–Apr 15, up 13.1% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said. India's sugar exports surged 64.9% in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep), despite logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of high freight rates and container shortages, among other obstacles, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

