Geojit's report on Agri Picks

There should not be any increase in the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane in 2022-23 (Oct-Sep) if the minimum selling price of sugar is not hiked to 38.67 rupees per kg to completely cover the cane cost, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a letter to the food ministry. The decision to release massive amount of crude oil by the US and member countries of the International Energy Agency is expected to provide much-needed relief to the oil market amid supply losses stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Paris - based energy watchdog said today in its April Oil Market Report. The US Energy Information Administration in its latest Short Term Energy Outlook for April has lowered its forecast for global petroleum and liquid fuel consumption in 2022 due to a slowdown in the world's economy. India's vegetable oil imports in March rose nearly 13% on year to 1.1 mln tn, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. The production of cotton and groundnut in Gujarat, the top producer, is seen rising in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season due to a likely rise in yields, despite a fall in acreage this year.

