Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is in talks to collaborate with the Chittagong Stock Exchange in Bangladesh to provide consultancy services for the establishment of a commodity derivatives platform in the country. The US Department of Agriculture has raised its estimate for global wheat consumption for 2021-22 to 791.1 mln tn from 787.3 mln tn projected in March. Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose 24.1% on month to over 1.4 mln tn in March, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. The US Department of Agriculture has revised its estimate for global soybean production to 350.7 mln tn in 2021-22 from 353.8 mln tn projected a month ago. The Cotton Association of India has cut its production estimate for the 2021-22 (OctSep) marketing season to 33.5 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), from 34.3 mln bales projected a month ago, it said in a release. The US Department of Agriculture has revised its estimate for cotton ending stock in India to 8.3 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul), from 8.0 mln bales projected a month ago.

