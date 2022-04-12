English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is in talks to collaborate with the Chittagong Stock Exchange in Bangladesh to provide consultancy services for the establishment of a commodity derivatives platform in the country.

    April 12, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is in talks to collaborate with the Chittagong Stock Exchange in Bangladesh to provide consultancy services for the establishment of a commodity derivatives platform in the country. The US Department of Agriculture has raised its estimate for global wheat consumption for 2021-22 to 791.1 mln tn from 787.3 mln tn projected in March. Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose 24.1% on month to over 1.4 mln tn in March, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. The US Department of Agriculture has revised its estimate for global soybean production to 350.7 mln tn in 2021-22 from 353.8 mln tn projected a month ago. The Cotton Association of India has cut its production estimate for the 2021-22 (OctSep) marketing season to 33.5 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), from 34.3 mln bales projected a month ago, it said in a release. The US Department of Agriculture has revised its estimate for cotton ending stock in India to 8.3 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul), from 8.0 mln bales projected a month ago.

    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.