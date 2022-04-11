Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved the supply of fortified rice under all government schemes, including for mid-day meals and ration shops. The India Sugar Mills Association has revised upwards the country's sugar output estimate for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season to 35 mln tn, according to data released by it today. ISMA had estimated sugar output at 33.3 mln tn in March. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India rose to $340.0 per tn in March, against $334.8 per tn in February, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in its monthly report. The price fell nearly 10.2% on year. India's tractor production in March fell 44.7% on-year to 57,321 units ahead of the rabi crop harvesting season due to lower demand and high inventory at dealerships . Sugar mills have an opportunity to liquidate excess stocks and pay fair and remunerative price to sugarcane farmers on time as international prices are hovering around 19 cents per pound, the All India Sugar Trade Association said in a release.

