English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved the supply of fortified rice under all government schemes, including for mid-day meals and ration shops.

    April 11, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved the supply of fortified rice under all government schemes, including for mid-day meals and ration shops. The India Sugar Mills Association has revised upwards the country's sugar output estimate for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season to 35 mln tn, according to data released by it today. ISMA had estimated sugar output at 33.3 mln tn in March. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India rose to $340.0 per tn in March, against $334.8 per tn in February, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in its monthly report. The price fell nearly 10.2% on year. India's tractor production in March fell 44.7% on-year to 57,321 units ahead of the rabi crop harvesting season due to lower demand and high inventory at dealerships . Sugar mills have an opportunity to liquidate excess stocks and pay fair and remunerative price to sugarcane farmers on time as international prices are hovering around 19 cents per pound, the All India Sugar Trade Association said in a release.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 09:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.