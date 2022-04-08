Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Crude oil inventories in the US rose by 2.4 mln barrels to 412.4 mln bbl in the week ended Friday, data from the country's Energy Information Administration showed. Analysts in a poll by Dow Jones had expected inventories to fall by 1.6 mln bbl during the week. Transient economic shocks, including from the ongoing geopolitical conflict, may not have a big impact on India's real growth and inflation, the finance ministry said. Water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was 75.466 bcm as of today, 43% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. Water level in these reservoirs is 9% higher than a year ago and 28% more than the 10- year average.

