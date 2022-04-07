Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The vegetable oil industry is pinning its hopes on the ongoing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. If there is a breakthrough, trade could start returning to normal and prices may head for a correction. Exports of agricultural commodities from India have touched a record high of $50.21 bln in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), up nearly 20% on year, according to an official release. States and Union territories have so far lifted 72.6 mln tn of foodgrain for distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, according to an official release. Temperatures are expected to soar in Rajasthan as most of its regions may be impacted by heat wave to severe heat wave over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said in a release . India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Feb rose 39.7% on year to 15.6 mln tn, data from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. The Centre has extended the timeline for disbursement of loans and completion of ethanol projects till Sep 30.

