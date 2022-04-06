Geojit's report on Agri Picks

In view of boiling edible oil prices in India due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India President Atul Chaturvedi advised all members to refrain from raising maximum retail prices of oilseeds. The International Cotton Advisory Committee has raised its estimate for global cotton prices for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 4 cents per pound from the previous month to 113 cents per pound. Lemon prices have soared in major wholesale markets across the country, as unfavourable weather has affected the crop in key growing areas, causing a supply shortage. A rise in fuel prices has also increased transportation cost of the commodity.

