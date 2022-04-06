English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,In view of boiling edible oil prices in India due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India President Atul Chaturvedi advised all members to refrain from raising maximum retail prices of oilseeds.

    April 06, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    In view of boiling edible oil prices in India due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India President Atul Chaturvedi advised all members to refrain from raising maximum retail prices of oilseeds. The International Cotton Advisory Committee has raised its estimate for global cotton prices for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 4 cents per pound from the previous month to 113 cents per pound. Lemon prices have soared in major wholesale markets across the country, as unfavourable weather has affected the crop in key growing areas, causing a supply shortage. A rise in fuel prices has also increased transportation cost of the commodity.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 09:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.