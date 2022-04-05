Geojit's report on Agri Picks
Prices of chana in key markets across India are likely to rise gradually over the next 10- 15 days because of the government's procurement drive, which was triggered by a recent fall in prices of the rabi crop. The UK-based Cotton Outlook has scaled down its estimate for global production in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 165,000 tn to 25.5 mln tn, the agency said in a report. Mills in India produced nearly 31.0 mln tn sugar during Oct-Mar, up 11.2% from the year -ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release . The Centre has started procurement of wheat under minimum support price and bought 34,917 tn as of Sunday in the ongoing 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, according to an official release.
